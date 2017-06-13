Sports Listen

East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 25 .603
New York 29 33 .468
Atlanta 28 35 .444 10
Miami 27 35 .435 10½
Philadelphia 21 41 .339 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 31 .516
Chicago 31 32 .492
St. Louis 29 32 .475
Cincinnati 29 34 .460
Pittsburgh 29 35 .453 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 41 25 .621
Los Angeles 39 25 .609 1
Arizona 39 26 .600
San Francisco 26 39 .400 14½
San Diego 25 40 .385 15½

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 7, Colorado 5

San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8

Texas 5, Washington 1

Arizona 11, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 8, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 11, Washington 10

Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-3), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Dickey 4-4) at Washington (Ross 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at St. Louis (Gonzales 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Feldman 5-4) at San Diego (Richard 4-7), 10:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Gossett 0-0) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at San Diego (Chacin 5-5), 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-5), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-4) at Washington (Roark 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-3) at St. Louis (Leake 5-5), 8:15 p.m.

National League
