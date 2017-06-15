Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 39 26 .600
New York 30 34 .469
Miami 29 35 .453
Atlanta 29 36 .446 10
Philadelphia 21 43 .328 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 32 .522
Chicago 32 33 .492 2
St. Louis 30 34 .469
Pittsburgh 30 36 .455
Cincinnati 29 36 .446 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 41 25 .621
Colorado 42 26 .618
Arizona 41 26 .612 ½
San Diego 27 40 .403 14½
San Francisco 26 41 .388 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0, 1st game

Washington 10, Atlanta 5

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 7, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 5

Miami 8, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 14, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 5, 2nd game

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 8, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 11, Oakland 6

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 7, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 13, Washington 2

Boston 7, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 2, Detroit 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 3-8), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 8-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 2-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 4-0), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Sports News
