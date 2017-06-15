|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|New York
|30
|34
|.469
|8½
|Miami
|29
|35
|.453
|9½
|Atlanta
|29
|36
|.446
|10
|Philadelphia
|21
|43
|.328
|17½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|32
|.522
|—
|Chicago
|32
|33
|.492
|2
|St. Louis
|30
|34
|.469
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|36
|.455
|4½
|Cincinnati
|29
|36
|.446
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Colorado
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Arizona
|41
|26
|.612
|½
|San Diego
|27
|40
|.403
|14½
|San Francisco
|26
|41
|.388
|15½
___
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0, 1st game
Washington 10, Atlanta 5
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2
Arizona 7, Detroit 6
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 5
Miami 8, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 14, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 5, 2nd game
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 8, San Francisco 1
Miami 11, Oakland 6
San Diego 4, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 7, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 13, Washington 2
Boston 7, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 2, Detroit 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 3-8), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 8-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 7-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 2-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 4-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.