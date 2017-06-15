|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|New York
|30
|34
|.469
|8½
|Miami
|29
|35
|.453
|9½
|Atlanta
|29
|36
|.446
|10
|Philadelphia
|22
|43
|.338
|17
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|32
|.522
|—
|Chicago
|32
|33
|.492
|2
|St. Louis
|30
|34
|.469
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|36
|.455
|4½
|Cincinnati
|29
|36
|.446
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Los Angeles
|41
|26
|.612
|½
|Arizona
|41
|26
|.612
|½
|San Diego
|27
|40
|.403
|14½
|San Francisco
|26
|41
|.388
|15½
___
Miami 11, Oakland 6
San Diego 4, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 7, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 13, Washington 2
Boston 7, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 2, Detroit 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5
Philadelphia 1, Boston 0
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 5-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Butler 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 5-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 6-0) at Cincinnati (Adleman 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 4-4) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
San Diego (Diaz 1-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 2-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.