|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Miami
|30
|35
|.462
|10
|New York
|30
|36
|.455
|10½
|Atlanta
|29
|37
|.439
|11½
|Philadelphia
|22
|44
|.333
|18½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|32
|.536
|—
|Chicago
|33
|33
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|31
|35
|.470
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|37
|.448
|6
|Cincinnati
|29
|37
|.439
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|Los Angeles
|42
|26
|.618
|1
|Arizona
|42
|26
|.618
|1
|San Diego
|27
|41
|.397
|16
|San Francisco
|26
|43
|.377
|17½
___
Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5
Philadelphia 1, Boston 0
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4
Colorado 10, San Francisco 9
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1
When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 5, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings
Colorado 10, San Francisco 8
San Francisco (Cain 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 2-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-4) at Baltimore (Miley 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-6) at Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Locke 0-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-3) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-3) at Philadelphia (Lively 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-7) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Urena 5-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 5-3) at Baltimore (Asher 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 1-3) at Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 4-4) at Colorado (Chatwood 6-7), 3:10 p.m.