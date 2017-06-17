Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 26 .612
Miami 30 35 .462 10
New York 30 36 .455 10½
Atlanta 29 37 .439 11½
Philadelphia 22 44 .333 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 32 .536
Chicago 33 33 .500
St. Louis 31 35 .470
Pittsburgh 30 37 .448 6
Cincinnati 29 37 .439
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 44 26 .629
Los Angeles 42 26 .618 1
Arizona 42 26 .618 1
San Diego 27 41 .397 16
San Francisco 26 43 .377 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 12, L.A. Dodgers 5

Philadelphia 1, Boston 0

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Colorado 10, San Francisco 9

Friday’s Games

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Colorado 10, San Francisco 8

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Cain 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 2-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-4) at Baltimore (Miley 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-6) at Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Locke 0-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-4), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-3) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-3) at Philadelphia (Lively 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-7) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Urena 5-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 5-3) at Baltimore (Asher 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 1-3) at Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 4-4) at Colorado (Chatwood 6-7), 3:10 p.m.

