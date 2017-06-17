|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|Miami
|30
|36
|.455
|11
|New York
|30
|37
|.448
|11½
|Atlanta
|30
|37
|.448
|11½
|Philadelphia
|22
|45
|.328
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|33
|.529
|—
|Chicago
|33
|34
|.493
|2½
|St. Louis
|31
|36
|.463
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|31
|37
|.456
|5
|Cincinnati
|29
|38
|.433
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|45
|26
|.634
|—
|Los Angeles
|43
|26
|.623
|1
|Arizona
|43
|26
|.623
|1
|San Diego
|28
|41
|.406
|16
|San Francisco
|26
|44
|.371
|18½
___
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 5, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings
Colorado 10, San Francisco 8
Colorado 5, San Francisco 1
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 1
Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7
Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 2
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-3) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-3) at Philadelphia (Lively 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-7) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Urena 5-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 5-3) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 1-3) at Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 4-4) at Colorado (Chatwood 6-7), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.