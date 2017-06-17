Sports Listen

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 42 26 .618
Miami 30 36 .455 11
New York 30 37 .448 11½
Atlanta 30 37 .448 11½
Philadelphia 22 45 .328 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 33 .529
Chicago 33 34 .493
St. Louis 31 36 .463
Pittsburgh 31 37 .456 5
Cincinnati 29 38 .433
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 45 26 .634
Los Angeles 43 26 .623 1
Arizona 43 26 .623 1
San Diego 28 41 .406 16
San Francisco 26 44 .371 18½

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 11, Baltimore 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Colorado 10, San Francisco 8

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 1

Baltimore 15, St. Louis 7

Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-3) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-3) at Philadelphia (Lively 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-7) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Urena 5-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 5-3) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 1-3) at Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 4-4) at Colorado (Chatwood 6-7), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sports News
