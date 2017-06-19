Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:21 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 42 27 .609
New York 31 37 .456 10½
Atlanta 31 37 .456 10½
Miami 30 37 .448 11
Philadelphia 22 46 .324 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 33 .535
Chicago 34 34 .500
St. Louis 31 37 .456
Pittsburgh 31 38 .449 6
Cincinnati 30 39 .435 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 46 26 .639
Los Angeles 44 26 .629 1
Arizona 44 26 .629 1
San Diego 28 42 .400 17
San Francisco 26 45 .366 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 7

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Leake 5-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-1) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 2-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-4), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Colorado (Marquez 5-3), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

