|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|New York
|31
|37
|.456
|10½
|Atlanta
|31
|37
|.456
|10½
|Miami
|30
|37
|.448
|11
|Philadelphia
|22
|46
|.324
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|38
|33
|.535
|—
|Chicago
|34
|34
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|31
|37
|.456
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|31
|38
|.449
|6
|Cincinnati
|30
|39
|.435
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|46
|26
|.639
|—
|Los Angeles
|44
|26
|.629
|1
|Arizona
|44
|26
|.629
|1
|San Diego
|28
|42
|.400
|17
|San Francisco
|26
|45
|.366
|19½
___
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 7
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Baltimore 8, St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 5
Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 5-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-1) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 2-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-4), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 0-3), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Colorado (Marquez 5-3), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.