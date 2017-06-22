Sports Listen

Sports News

National League

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 43 29 .597
Atlanta 33 38 .465
Miami 32 38 .457 10
New York 31 40 .437 11½
Philadelphia 23 48 .324 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 35 .533
Chicago 36 35 .507 2
St. Louis 33 38 .465 5
Pittsburgh 33 40 .452 6
Cincinnati 30 41 .423 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 47 26 .644
Arizona 46 27 .630 1
Colorado 47 28 .627 1
San Diego 29 44 .397 18
San Francisco 27 47 .365 20½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 2, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 16, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 10, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 5-7) at Miami (Urena 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 5-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Arizona (Corbin 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 6-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 4-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

