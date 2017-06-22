|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|38
|.465
|9½
|Miami
|32
|38
|.457
|10
|New York
|31
|40
|.437
|11½
|Philadelphia
|23
|48
|.324
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|Chicago
|36
|35
|.507
|2
|St. Louis
|33
|38
|.465
|5
|Pittsburgh
|33
|40
|.452
|6
|Cincinnati
|30
|41
|.423
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|26
|.644
|—
|Arizona
|46
|27
|.630
|1
|Colorado
|47
|28
|.627
|1
|San Diego
|29
|44
|.397
|18
|San Francisco
|27
|47
|.365
|20½
___
Miami 2, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 16, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 10, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 5-7) at Miami (Urena 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 5-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5), 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Arizona (Corbin 6-6), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 6-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 4-4), 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.