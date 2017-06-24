|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|38
|.479
|9
|Miami
|33
|39
|.458
|10½
|New York
|31
|41
|.431
|12½
|Philadelphia
|24
|48
|.333
|19½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|36
|.526
|—
|Chicago
|37
|36
|.507
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|34
|40
|.459
|5
|St. Louis
|33
|39
|.458
|5
|Cincinnati
|30
|42
|.417
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|26
|.649
|—
|Colorado
|47
|28
|.627
|1½
|Arizona
|46
|28
|.622
|2
|San Diego
|29
|44
|.397
|18½
|San Francisco
|27
|48
|.360
|21½
___
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 10, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 11, Miami 1
Atlanta 12, San Francisco 11
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 0-0) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-4) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Garza 3-3) at Atlanta (Dickey 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-7), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 5-6) at St. Louis (Lynn 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:05 p.m.