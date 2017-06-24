Sports Listen

East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 44 29 .603
Atlanta 35 38 .479 9
Miami 33 39 .458 10½
New York 31 41 .431 12½
Philadelphia 24 48 .333 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 36 .526
Chicago 37 36 .507
Pittsburgh 34 40 .459 5
St. Louis 33 39 .458 5
Cincinnati 30 42 .417 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 48 26 .649
Colorado 47 28 .627
Arizona 46 28 .622 2
San Diego 29 44 .397 18½
San Francisco 27 48 .360 21½

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 10, Colorado 3

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 11, Miami 1

Atlanta 12, San Francisco 11

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Friday’s Games

Washington 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Bailey 0-0) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-4) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Garza 3-3) at Atlanta (Dickey 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 5-6) at St. Louis (Lynn 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:05 p.m.

