National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|18
|14
|10
|Chicago
|4
|2
|1
|13
|10
|7
|Sky Blue FC
|4
|3
|1
|13
|12
|11
|Seattle
|3
|1
|3
|12
|17
|10
|Portland
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|5
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|2
|11
|7
|7
|Boston
|2
|3
|2
|8
|7
|8
|Orlando
|1
|3
|3
|6
|8
|11
|Houston
|2
|5
|0
|6
|6
|14
|Washington
|1
|5
|1
|4
|9
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 2, Kansas City 0
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Boston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Portland, 10 p.m.