National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|18
|14
|10
|Portland
|4
|1
|3
|15
|11
|5
|Chicago
|4
|2
|1
|13
|10
|7
|Sky Blue FC
|4
|4
|1
|13
|12
|13
|Seattle
|3
|1
|3
|12
|17
|10
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|2
|11
|7
|7
|Boston
|2
|3
|2
|8
|7
|8
|Washington
|2
|5
|1
|7
|11
|16
|Orlando
|1
|3
|3
|6
|8
|11
|Houston
|2
|6
|0
|6
|6
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 2, Kansas City 0
Washington 2, Houston 0
Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 0
Boston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Boston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Portland, 10 p.m.