National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 9:02 pm < a min read
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 6 3 0 18 14 10
Portland 4 1 3 15 11 5
Chicago 4 2 1 13 10 7
Sky Blue FC 4 4 1 13 12 13
Seattle 3 1 3 12 17 10
Kansas City 3 3 2 11 7 7
Boston 2 3 2 8 7 8
Washington 2 5 1 7 11 16
Orlando 1 3 3 6 8 11
Houston 2 6 0 6 6 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 2, Kansas City 0

Washington 2, Houston 0

Portland 2, Sky Blue FC 0

Boston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Seattle at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Boston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

