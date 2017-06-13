Nationals 10, Braves 5

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bra.Phl 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Raburn lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Goodwin ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Dickey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ross p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drew ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rmero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|Atlanta
|000
|203
|000—
|5
|Washington
|300
|005
|11x—10
DP_Washington 3. LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 5. 2B_Bra.Phillips (14), M.Kemp (19), M.Adams (7), Swanson (10), D.Murphy (17), Wieters (10), M.Taylor (11). 3B_Raburn (1). HR_R.Ruiz (2), Zimmerman 2 (19), D.Murphy (11). SB_T.Turner (22). S_Dickey (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Dickey L,4-5
|5
|8
|8
|8
|0
|6
|Jackson
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krol
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Washington
|Ross
|5
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Gott W,1-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero H,7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Kelley
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dickey pitched to 5 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Dickey (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
T_3:16. A_31,762 (41,418).