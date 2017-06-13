Sports Listen

Sports News

Nationals 10, Braves 5

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 10:33 pm < a min read
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 5 0 2 1 T.Trner ss 5 0 1 1
Bra.Phl 2b 5 0 3 0 Raburn lf 4 2 2 0
Mrkakis rf 5 0 1 0 Goodwin ph-lf 0 0 0 0
M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 5 1 1 2
M.Adams 1b 5 2 2 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 3 3 3
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 4 2 3 2
R.Ruiz 3b 3 2 1 2 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0
Swanson ss 3 1 3 2 Wieters c 4 0 1 2
Dickey p 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 4 1 2 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Ross p 2 0 1 0
Krol p 0 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Drew ph 1 0 0 0
Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 E.Rmero p 0 0 0 0
Lind ph 1 0 0 0
Kelley p 0 0 0 0
O.Perez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 13 5 Totals 37 10 14 10
Atlanta 000 203 000— 5
Washington 300 005 11x—10

DP_Washington 3. LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 5. 2B_Bra.Phillips (14), M.Kemp (19), M.Adams (7), Swanson (10), D.Murphy (17), Wieters (10), M.Taylor (11). 3B_Raburn (1). HR_R.Ruiz (2), Zimmerman 2 (19), D.Murphy (11). SB_T.Turner (22). S_Dickey (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Dickey L,4-5 5 8 8 8 0 6
Jackson 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Krol 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Ramirez 1 2 1 1 1 1
Washington
Ross 5 2-3 9 5 5 3 2
Gott W,1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Romero H,7 2 1 0 0 1 4
Kelley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dickey pitched to 5 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Dickey (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_3:16. A_31,762 (41,418).

