Nationals 10, Braves 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .300 Phillips 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .296 Markakis rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .326 M.Adams 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .282 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .331 Ruiz 3b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .209 Swanson ss 3 1 3 2 1 0 .224 Dickey p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 5 13 5 4 6

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268 Raburn lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .278 d-Goodwin ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Harper rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .316 Zimmerman 1b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .372 Murphy 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .345 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .279 Wieters c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .267 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261 Ross p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .158 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Drew ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .337 Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 10 14 10 1 7

Atlanta 000 203 000— 5 13 0 Washington 300 005 11x—10 14 0

a-grounded out for Gott in the 6th. b-struck out for Krol in the 8th. c-struck out for Romero in the 8th. d-walked for Raburn in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 5. 2B_Phillips (14), Kemp (19), M.Adams (7), Swanson (10), Murphy (17), Wieters (10), Taylor (11). 3B_Raburn (1). HR_Ruiz (2), off Ross; Zimmerman (18), off Dickey; Murphy (11), off Dickey; Zimmerman (19), off Dickey. RBIs_Inciarte (27), Ruiz 2 (8), Swanson 2 (29), Turner (29), Harper 2 (49), Zimmerman 3 (52), Murphy 2 (43), Wieters 2 (25). SB_Turner (22). S_Dickey.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Inciarte, Kemp, M.Adams, Dickey 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Harper, Rendon). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Washington 5 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Markakis, Harper. GIDP_Markakis, Kemp, M.Adams.

DP_Washington 3 (Murphy, Turner, Zimmerman), (Murphy, Zimmerman), (Turner, Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dickey, L, 4-5 5 8 8 8 0 6 80 5.35 Jackson 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 4.50 Krol 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 5.33 Ramirez 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.36 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross 5 2-3 9 5 5 3 2 102 6.39 Gott, W, 1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Romero, H, 7 2 1 0 0 1 4 31 3.82 Kelley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 6.88 Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.85

Dickey pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2, Gott 1-1, Perez 2-0. HBP_Dickey (Rendon). PB_Flowers (6).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_3:16. A_31,762 (41,418).