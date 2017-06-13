Nationals 10, Braves 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Phillips 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Markakis rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.331
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.209
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.224
|Dickey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|4
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Raburn lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|d-Goodwin ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.372
|Murphy 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.345
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ross p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Drew ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Kelley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|1
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|203
|000—
|5
|13
|0
|Washington
|300
|005
|11x—10
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Gott in the 6th. b-struck out for Krol in the 8th. c-struck out for Romero in the 8th. d-walked for Raburn in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 5. 2B_Phillips (14), Kemp (19), M.Adams (7), Swanson (10), Murphy (17), Wieters (10), Taylor (11). 3B_Raburn (1). HR_Ruiz (2), off Ross; Zimmerman (18), off Dickey; Murphy (11), off Dickey; Zimmerman (19), off Dickey. RBIs_Inciarte (27), Ruiz 2 (8), Swanson 2 (29), Turner (29), Harper 2 (49), Zimmerman 3 (52), Murphy 2 (43), Wieters 2 (25). SB_Turner (22). S_Dickey.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Inciarte, Kemp, M.Adams, Dickey 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Harper, Rendon). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Washington 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Ruiz, Markakis, Harper. GIDP_Markakis, Kemp, M.Adams.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
DP_Washington 3 (Murphy, Turner, Zimmerman), (Murphy, Zimmerman), (Turner, Zimmerman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dickey, L, 4-5
|5
|8
|8
|8
|0
|6
|80
|5.35
|Jackson
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.50
|Krol
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|5.33
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.36
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross
|5
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|3
|2
|102
|6.39
|Gott, W, 1-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Romero, H, 7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|3.82
|Kelley
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.88
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.85
Dickey pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2, Gott 1-1, Perez 2-0. HBP_Dickey (Rendon). PB_Flowers (6).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_3:16. A_31,762 (41,418).
Want our Federal Newscast on the go? Download the latest podcast here.