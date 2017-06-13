Sports Listen

Nationals 10, Braves 5

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 10:33 pm 1 min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .300
Phillips 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .296
Markakis rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .326
M.Adams 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .282
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .331
Ruiz 3b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .209
Swanson ss 3 1 3 2 1 0 .224
Dickey p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 13 5 4 6
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268
Raburn lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .278
d-Goodwin ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Harper rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .316
Zimmerman 1b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .372
Murphy 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .345
Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .279
Wieters c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .267
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .261
Ross p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .158
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Drew ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .337
Kelley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 10 14 10 1 7
Atlanta 000 203 000— 5 13 0
Washington 300 005 11x—10 14 0

a-grounded out for Gott in the 6th. b-struck out for Krol in the 8th. c-struck out for Romero in the 8th. d-walked for Raburn in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 9, Washington 5. 2B_Phillips (14), Kemp (19), M.Adams (7), Swanson (10), Murphy (17), Wieters (10), Taylor (11). 3B_Raburn (1). HR_Ruiz (2), off Ross; Zimmerman (18), off Dickey; Murphy (11), off Dickey; Zimmerman (19), off Dickey. RBIs_Inciarte (27), Ruiz 2 (8), Swanson 2 (29), Turner (29), Harper 2 (49), Zimmerman 3 (52), Murphy 2 (43), Wieters 2 (25). SB_Turner (22). S_Dickey.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Inciarte, Kemp, M.Adams, Dickey 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Harper, Rendon). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Washington 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Markakis, Harper. GIDP_Markakis, Kemp, M.Adams.

DP_Washington 3 (Murphy, Turner, Zimmerman), (Murphy, Zimmerman), (Turner, Zimmerman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dickey, L, 4-5 5 8 8 8 0 6 80 5.35
Jackson 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 4.50
Krol 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 5.33
Ramirez 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.36
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross 5 2-3 9 5 5 3 2 102 6.39
Gott, W, 1-0 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Romero, H, 7 2 1 0 0 1 4 31 3.82
Kelley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 6.88
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.85

Dickey pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2, Gott 1-1, Perez 2-0. HBP_Dickey (Rendon). PB_Flowers (6).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_3:16. A_31,762 (41,418).

