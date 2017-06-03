Nationals 13, Athletics 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Werth lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Difo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Murphy 2b
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.335
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.369
|Lind dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.328
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.296
|Wieters c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Goodwin rf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.310
|Totals
|47
|13
|20
|13
|3
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.192
|Pinder ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Rosales 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-Canha ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.291
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|R.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|8
|Washington
|011
|401
|240—13
|20
|1
|Oakland
|002
|000
|001—
|3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for K.Davis in the 8th.
E_Murphy (5). LOB_Washington 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Rendon (12), Wieters (9), Taylor (7), Alonso (8). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Taylor (5), off Triggs; Murphy (10), off Triggs; Werth (8), off Neal; Goodwin (1), off Neal; Rendon (10), off Neal; Joyce (6), off Strasburg; Alonso (15), off Treinen. RBIs_Turner (24), Werth (18), Murphy 2 (38), Zimmerman (45), Lind (17), Rendon 3 (35), Wieters (18), Taylor (16), Goodwin 2 (5), Joyce 2 (21), Alonso (32). SB_Turner (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Turner, Lind, Rendon 2); Oakland 2 (K.Davis, Vogt). RISP_Washington 7 for 13; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Taylor, Pinder, Lowrie. GIDP_Plouffe, R.Davis, Canha.
DP_Washington 3 (Murphy, Turner, Zimmerman), (Turner, Murphy, Zimmerman), (Turner, Murphy, Zimmerman).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 7-1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|100
|2.91
|Treinen
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|6.66
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Triggs, L, 5-5
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|81
|3.36
|Montas
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.67
|Neal
|3
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|1
|69
|9.95
|Coulombe
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.60
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.22
Inherited runners-scored_Montas 2-1. WP_Triggs.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:15. A_20,813 (37,090).