Nationals 6, Reds 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Gennett 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .288 Votto 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .305 Duvall lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .279 Suarez 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .270 Schebler rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .258 Mesoraco c 2 0 2 2 1 0 .253 Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Peraza ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .254 Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Storen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Alcantara ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnhart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Totals 37 5 9 5 3 6

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 1 2 0 1 2 .262 Goodwin lf-cf 4 2 3 2 2 0 .265 Harper rf 5 0 1 1 1 1 .308 Zimmerman 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .348 Murphy 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .344 Rendon 3b 2 2 1 1 3 0 .291 Wieters c 4 0 1 0 1 3 .249 Difo cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .191 Raburn lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .129 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Drew ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .347 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .330 Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Totals 37 6 13 6 9 11

Cincinnati 401 000 000 0—5 9 0 Washington 100 102 100 1—6 13 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-out on sacrifice fly for Grace in the 6th. b-popped out for Storen in the 8th. c-struck out for Treinen in the 8th. d-struck out for Albers in the 10th.

LOB_Cincinnati 9, Washington 13. 2B_Gennett (10), Duvall (18), Schebler (11). HR_Gennett (10), off Strasburg; Goodwin (5), off Castillo; Rendon (14), off Castillo; Murphy (13), off Lorenzen; Goodwin (6), off Peralta. RBIs_Gennett (38), Schebler (40), Mesoraco 2 (12), Peraza (23), Goodwin 2 (15), Harper (56), Murphy (50), Rendon (46), Drew (13). SB_Turner (28). SF_Schebler, Drew. S_Difo.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Duvall, Castillo 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Goodwin, Wieters). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 7; Washington 1 for 9.

GIDP_Suarez, Zimmerman 2, Difo.

DP_Cincinnati 3 (Peraza, Votto), (Gennett, Peraza, Votto), (Peraza, Gennett, Votto); Washington 1 (Murphy, Turner, Zimmerman).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 5 5 2 2 5 5 93 3.60 Lorenzen, H, 7 1 2 2 2 1 0 24 3.43 Peralta, BS, 1-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 3.94 Storen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.61 Wood 0 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.63 Cingrani 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.25 Brice 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 4.07 Iglesias, L, 2-2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 21 1.82 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg 5 8 5 5 2 5 95 3.57 Grace 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.18 Treinen 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 5.62 Romero 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.34 Albers, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 1.95

Wood pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Storen 1-0, Cingrani 2-0. HBP_Strasburg 2 (Suarez,Mesoraco), Treinen (Mesoraco).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:51. A_36,347 (41,418).