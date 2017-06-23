Nationals 6, Reds 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Gennett 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Duvall lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Schebler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Mesoraco c
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Peraza ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Storen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Alcantara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cingrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnhart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|3
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Goodwin lf-cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.265
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Murphy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.344
|Rendon 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.291
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.249
|Difo cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Raburn lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Drew ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|9
|11
|Cincinnati
|401
|000
|000
|0—5
|9
|0
|Washington
|100
|102
|100
|1—6
|13
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-out on sacrifice fly for Grace in the 6th. b-popped out for Storen in the 8th. c-struck out for Treinen in the 8th. d-struck out for Albers in the 10th.
LOB_Cincinnati 9, Washington 13. 2B_Gennett (10), Duvall (18), Schebler (11). HR_Gennett (10), off Strasburg; Goodwin (5), off Castillo; Rendon (14), off Castillo; Murphy (13), off Lorenzen; Goodwin (6), off Peralta. RBIs_Gennett (38), Schebler (40), Mesoraco 2 (12), Peraza (23), Goodwin 2 (15), Harper (56), Murphy (50), Rendon (46), Drew (13). SB_Turner (28). SF_Schebler, Drew. S_Difo.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Duvall, Castillo 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Goodwin, Wieters). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 7; Washington 1 for 9.
GIDP_Suarez, Zimmerman 2, Difo.
DP_Cincinnati 3 (Peraza, Votto), (Gennett, Peraza, Votto), (Peraza, Gennett, Votto); Washington 1 (Murphy, Turner, Zimmerman).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|5
|5
|2
|2
|5
|5
|93
|3.60
|Lorenzen, H, 7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|3.43
|Peralta, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|3.94
|Storen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.61
|Wood
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.63
|Cingrani
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.25
|Brice
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.07
|Iglesias, L, 2-2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|1.82
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|95
|3.57
|Grace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.18
|Treinen
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.62
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.34
|Albers, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.95
Wood pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Storen 1-0, Cingrani 2-0. HBP_Strasburg 2 (Suarez,Mesoraco), Treinen (Mesoraco).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:51. A_36,347 (41,418).
