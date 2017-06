NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT (Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team

At Jim Patterson Stadium Louisville, Ky.

Friday, June 9: Louisville 5, Kentucky 2

Saturday, June 10: Louisville 6, Kentucky 2, Louisville advances

At Olsen Field College Station, Texas

Friday, June 9: Texas A&M 7, Davidson 6, 15 innings

Saturday, June 10: Texas A&M 12, Davidson 6, Texas A&M advances

At Goss Stadium Corvallis, Ore.

Friday, June 9: Oregon State 8, Vanderbilt 4

Saturday, June 10: Oregon State 9, Vanderbilt 2, OSU advances

At Blair Field Long Beach, Calif.

Friday, June 9: Long Beach State 3, Cal State Fullerton 0

Saturday, June 10: Cal State Fullerton 12, Long Beach State 0

Sunday, June 11: Cal State Fullerton 2, Long Beach State 1, Cal St. Fullerton advances

At Dick Howser Stadium Tallahassee, Fla.

Saturday, June 10: Florida State 7, Sam Houston State 6

Sunday, June 11: Florida State 19, Sam Houston State 0, Florida St. advances

At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium Gainesville, Fla.

Saturday, June 10: Florida 2, Wake Forest 1, 11 innings

Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest 5, Florida 4, 4½ innings, susp., rain

Monday, June 12: Wake Forest (42-19) vs. Florida (46-17), completion of susp. game, 1:04 p.m.

x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Florida, 55 minutes after the conclusion of prior game

At Alex Box Stadium Baton Rouge, La.

Saturday, June 10: LSU 4, Mississippi State 3

Sunday, June 11: LSU 14, Mississippi State 4, LSU advances

At Lupton Baseball Stadium Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, June 10: TCU 3, Missouri State 2

Sunday, June 11: TCU 8, Missouri State 1, TCU advances

College World Series

June 17-28, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Neb.