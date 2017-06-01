Sports Listen

NCAA Division I Softball Glance

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017
At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Thursday, June 1

Florida 8, Texas A&M 0

LSU 2, UCLA 1

Washington 3, Oregon 1

Game 4 — Oklahoma (56-9) vs. Baylor (48-13), 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Game 5 — Florida (56-8) vs. LSU (47-20), 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Washington (49-12) vs. Game 4 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Game 7 — Texas A&M (47-12) vs. UCLA (47-14), Noon

Game 8 — Oregon (52-7) vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m.

x-Game 13 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 7 p.m.

x-Game 14 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 9:30 p.m.

NOTE: If only one game is necessary, it will be played at 7 p.m.

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 5: Teams TBD, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 7: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

