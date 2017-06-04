NCAA Division I Softball Glance

|At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
|Thursday, June 1
Florida 8, Texas A&M 0
LSU 2, UCLA 1
Washington 3, Oregon 1
Oklahoma 6, Baylor 3
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Florida 7, LSU 0
Oklahoma 3, Washington 1
UCLA 8, Texas A&M 2, A&M eliminated
Oregon 7, Baylor 4
Washington 1, UCLA 0, UCLA eliminated
Oregon 4, LSU 1, LSU eliminated
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Game 11 — Florida (57-8) vs. Washington (50-13), 1 p.m.
Game 12 — Oklahoma (58-9) vs. Oregon (54-7), 3:30 p.m.
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 5: Teams TBD, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 7: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.