NCAA Division I Softball Glance

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 12:23 am < a min read
At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Thursday, June 1

Florida 8, Texas A&M 0

LSU 2, UCLA 1

Washington 3, Oregon 1

Oklahoma 6, Baylor 3

Friday, June 2

Florida 7, LSU 0

Oklahoma 3, Washington 1

Saturday, June 3

UCLA 8, Texas A&M 2, A&M eliminated

Oregon 7, Baylor 4

Washington 1, UCLA 0, UCLA eliminated

Oregon 4, LSU 1, LSU eliminated

Sunday, June 4

Game 11 — Florida (57-8) vs. Washington (50-13), 1 p.m.

Game 12 — Oklahoma (58-9) vs. Oregon (54-7), 3:30 p.m.

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 5: Teams TBD, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 7: Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

