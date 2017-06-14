Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA extends coaches' boxes…

NCAA extends coaches’ boxes as part of rules change package

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s playing rules oversight panel will give college basketball coaches more room to roam next season after approving an extension of the coaches’ boxes from 28 to 38 feet.

Other rules changes include finding more consistent spots for inbound passes.

The shot clock will be reset to 20 seconds when the offensive team draws a foul in the frontcourt. If more than 20 seconds remain there will be no change.

Referees can use instant replay in the final two minutes of the game or overtime to determine whether a secondary defender was inside or outside the restricted-arc area.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

A legal screen will require players to keep their feet no wider than their shoulders. And a minimum of 0.3 seconds will be taken off the game clock when the ball is legally touched.

Defenders who straddle an offensive player’s leg and prohibit him from making a normal basketball move, including pivoting, will be assessed a personal foul.

___

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA extends coaches' boxes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.