NCAA extends coaches’ boxes as part of rules change package

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s playing rules oversight panel will give college basketball coaches more room to roam next season after approving an extension of the coaches’ boxes from 28 to 38 feet.

Other rules changes include finding more consistent spots for inbound passes.

The shot clock will be reset to 20 seconds when the offensive team draws a foul in the frontcourt. If more than 20 seconds remain there will be no change.

Referees can use instant replay in the final two minutes of the game or overtime to determine whether a secondary defender was inside or outside the restricted-arc area.

A legal screen will require players to keep their feet no wider than their shoulders. And a minimum of 0.3 seconds will be taken off the game clock when the ball is legally touched.

Defenders who straddle an offensive player’s leg and prohibit him from making a normal basketball move, including pivoting, will be assessed a personal foul.

