Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Near-perfect Kiwis take control…

Near-perfect Kiwis take control of America’s Cup qualifiers

By BERNIE WILSON June 2, 2017 3:25 pm < a min read
Share

Emirates Team New Zealand sailed two near-perfect races on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Friday to take the lead in the America’s Cup qualifiers.

With 26-year-old Peter Burling calmly steering the 50-foot catamaran, the Kiwis became the first to sail around the seven-leg course entirely on hydrofoils, with the hulls never touching the water until just after the finish line. That came in a 4:06 whitewashing of Groupama Team France, which was eliminated with one race to sail.

The Kiwis also beat SoftBank Team Japan by 51 seconds, staying on their foils 99.6 percent of the time.

Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser in the 2013 America’s Cup, has 8 points, one more than two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The two teams have a huge showdown Saturday, the final day of round robin two.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Near-perfect Kiwis take control…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard airmen demonstrate insertion and extraction maneuvers

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.