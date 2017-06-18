Sports Listen

Nelson whiffs 10 in 1st CG as Brewers nip Padres 2-1

By JOE DiGIOVANNI June 18, 2017 5:24 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and the Milwaukee Brewers got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina to edge the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Sunday.

Nelson (5-3) allowed six hits and two walks while throwing 118 pitches in his 89th major league start. He lowered his ERA to 3.39.

Leading off the sixth inning, Perez hit his 10th home run into the Brewers’ bullpen off starter Luis Perdomo (1-4). One batter later, Pina connected on a 1-2 pitch for his fourth of the season to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

Perdomo gave up eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings. He was helped by three double plays in the first five innings.

