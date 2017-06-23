Sports Listen

Nemechek wins at Iowa for 2nd straight NASCAR Truck victory

By LUKE MEREDITH June 23, 2017 11:05 pm < a min read
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek raced to his second straight NASCAR Camping World Truck victory, taking the lead with his six laps left Friday night at Iowa Speedway.

Nemechek took four new tires during the final caution. The gamble paid off, as he passed leader Johnny Sauter soon after a restart.

The 20-year-old Nemechek raced to his fifth career victory, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for his father, former NASCAR Cup driver Joe Nemechek. He won last week at Gateway in Madison, Illinois.

Sauter, the series leader, led 72 laps. But his team’s choice to stay out on old tires at the end of the race cost him dearly.

Brandon Jones was third, followed by Grant Enfinger and Christopher Bell.

Bell led a race-high 99 laps, but he dropped to 12th after pitting under caution for new tires just before the final stage.

