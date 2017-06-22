Nets grab Texas one-and-done big man Allen with 22nd pick

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets selected big man Jarrett Allen from Texas with the 22nd pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night, taking a one-and-done freshman who blossomed at the end of his only season with the Longhorns.

The 6-foot-11 Allen averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for Texas, but 18.5 points in eight February games. Texas finished a disappointing 11-22 and out of the NCAA Tournament.

Brooklyn had the worst record in the NBA last season (20-62) and could have had the first pick in the draft if the previous regime had not traded it to Boston in 2013 in a deal that brought Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets. The Celtics also hold Brooklyn’s first-round pick next season.

Without top picks to rebuild the Nets, second-year general manager Sean Marks made his big move earlier in draft week.

The Nets traded pick No. 27 and center Brook Lopez to Los Angeles for D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov. Russell was the second pick in the 2015 draft.

After moving Lopez and getting the 7-foot-1 Mozgov, the Nets still needed size. Allen is still developing offensively, but his length and athleticism provide potential for him to make an immediate impact as a rebounder, defender and player who can get to the basket.

“I see my role is being a rim protector,” Allen said in an interview with ESPN. He averaged 1.5 blocks per game last season.

Allen was the 15th freshman taken in the NBA draft, breaking the record of 14 taken in the first round last season.