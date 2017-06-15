Sports Listen

New Clippers arena being…

New Clippers arena being discussed by Inglewood city council

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 9:39 am < a min read
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the five-member City Council will meet to review an exclusive negotiating agreement between the city and the Los Angeles Clippers that could lead to building a new arena for the NBA team.

The agreement will be discussed Thursday morning at a public hearing in the Los Angeles suburb.

If approved, it would pave the way for the city and the Clippers to pursue development of a 20,000-seat arena. It would be on a 20-acre parcel located across the street from the under-construction NFL stadium that will be home to the Chargers and Rams.

The Clippers have a lease to play at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles through 2024. However, the team’s billionaire owner, Steve Ballmer, has been public about his desire for a new arena since he bought the Clippers for $2 billion in 2014.

