New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Pinkney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|0
|0
|000
|½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, ppd.
Batavia 8, Auburn 2
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, ppd.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, ppd.
Williamsport 9, State College 2
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.