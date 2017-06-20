Sports Listen

New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 9:02 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 0 0 000
Brooklyn (Mets) 0 0 000
Hudson Valley (Rays) 0 0 000
Staten Island (Yankees) 0 0 000
Pinkney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 1 0 1.000
Batavia (Marlins) 1 0 1.000
Williamsport (Phillies) 1 0 1.000
Auburn (Nationals) 0 1 .000 1
State College (Cardinals) 0 1 .000 1
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 0 1 .000 1
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 1 0 1.000
Tri-City (Astros) 0 0 000 ½
Connecticut (Tigers) 0 0 000 ½
Lowell (Red Sox) 0 1 .000 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vermont 6, Lowell 5

Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

