New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Auburn (Nationals)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.