New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 11:02 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 3 1 .750
Aberdeen (Orioles) 2 2 .500 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 2 2 .500 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 2 2 .500 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 4 1 .800
Batavia (Marlins) 3 1 .750 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 3 2 .600 1
State College (Cardinals) 2 2 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 1 4 .200 3
Auburn (Nationals) 1 4 .200 3
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 2 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 2 2 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 2 3 .400 ½
Vermont (Athletics) 2 3 .400 ½

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell 7, Tri-City 2

Mahoning Valley 5, Auburn 4

Vermont 5, Brooklyn 4

Aberdeen 7, Connecticut 2

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island 8, Hudson Valley 6

West Virginia 5, Williamsport 3

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

