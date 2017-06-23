New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|2
|3
|.400
|½
___
Lowell 7, Tri-City 2
Mahoning Valley 5, Auburn 4
Vermont 5, Brooklyn 4
Aberdeen 7, Connecticut 2
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island 8, Hudson Valley 6
West Virginia 5, Williamsport 3
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 2:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Vermont at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.