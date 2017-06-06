Sports Listen

New Zealand wins toss, will bowl 1st against England

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 5:25 am < a min read
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand has won the toss and will bowl first against England in the Champions Trophy at Sophia Gardens.

The Black Caps, who won the tournament in 2000, kept the same team from its opening Group A match against Australia, which was abandoned with no result because of rain.

On a short-boundary pitch, England risked a second spinner by bringing Adil Rashid in for the injured Chris Woakes.

England leads the group after beating Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Sun and occasional showers are forecast for a windy Cardiff.

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

