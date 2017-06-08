Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL suspends Buffalo Bills…

NFL suspends Buffalo Bills receiver Walt Powell for 4 games

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:07 pm < a min read
Share

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills backup receiver Walt Powell for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Without revealing the substance, Powell issued a statement through the team saying he mistakenly used a product that led to the positive test. He apologized for what happened and says he accepts the league’s decision.

Powell is entering his fourth NFL season and third with Buffalo. He had 14 catches for 142 yards in nine games before sustaining a season-ending injury to his left ankle in late November.

Buffalo is already thin at receiver behind starter Sammy Watkins after losing Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in free agency in March.

Advertisement

Powell is not eligible to return until Oct. 2.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL suspends Buffalo Bills…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.