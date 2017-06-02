Sports Listen

NHL Playoff Glance

NHL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 6:13 pm < a min read
All Times EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0

Monday, May 29: Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3

Wednesday, May 31: Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

Saturday, June 3: Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 5: Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 8: Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 11: Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 14: Nashville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Sports News
