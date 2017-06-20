Sports Listen

Nishikori opens with hard-fought win at Gerry Weber Open

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017
HALLE, Germany (AP) — Kei Nishikori toiled for his opening grass-court victory of the year, beating Fernando Verdasco 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Gerry Weber Open on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Japanese player saved nine of the 10 break points he faced to win in under 2 1/2 hours for a second-round meeting against Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Khachanov defeated Gilles Simon of France 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

German veteran Tommy Haas’ final appearance at the tournament was brief as he lost to Bernard Tomic 6-4, 6-4. The 39-year-old Haas, who made his Halle debut 20 years ago and won it twice, plans to retire at the end of the season.

The seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat Carlos Berlocq 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, Robin Haase defeated David Ferrer 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and Germany’s Mischa Zverev beat Slovakian qualifier Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4.

Eight-time champion Roger Federer was to open later Tuesday against Lu Yen-hsun of Taiwan.

