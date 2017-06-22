Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nishikori retires injured, Khachanov…

Nishikori retires injured, Khachanov to play Rublev in Halle

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Share

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded Kei Nishikori was forced to retire with an injury during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open on Thursday.

The Japanese player was trailing 3-2 when he withdrew with a left hip problem.

Khachanov will next face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Rublev, who received a wild-card for the grass-court tournament, defeated Mikhail Youzhny 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nishikori retires injured, Khachanov…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Specialist Meghan Schiavo rappels off wall during training exercise

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.