Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 3 national seed…

No. 3 national seed Florida opens play with win over Marist

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 10:53 pm < a min read
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Rivera and JJ Schwarz each drove in three runs and Florida defeated Marist 10-6 on Friday night in the Gainesville Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Rivera had a two-run single as Florida scored four runs in the second inning. With the Gators leading 7-6 in the eighth, Schawrz provided some breathing room with a three-run homer to left.

Florida starter Jackson Kowar went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs — two earned — on eight hits. Michael Byrne went 2 2/3 innings, retiring the first six batters he faced, for his 15th save.

Marist’s Randy Taveras went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Sean Keenan (6-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Florida (43-16), who is the No. 3 national seed, takes on South Florida on Saturday. Marist (32-22) will try to stave off elimination against Bethune-Cookman.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 3 national seed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.