Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Korea expecting visit…

North Korea expecting visit from former NBAer Dennis Rodman

By ERIC TALMADGE June 12, 2017 10:21 pm < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman.

He’s made several visits to the country, but has been roundly criticized for insensitive comments and for regaling leader Kim Jong Un with “Happy Birthday” in 2014. On the same trip, he suggested an American missionary was at fault for his own imprisonment in North Korea, remarks for which he later apologized.

A foreign ministry official who spoke to the AP in Pyongyang confirmed Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday but could not provide details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the ministry had not issued a formal statement.

It would be Rodman’s first visit to the country since President Donald Trump took office.

Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Korea expecting visit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.