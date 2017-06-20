Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Padres)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Spokane (Rangers)
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Everett (Mariners)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Boise (Rockies)
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|1
|4
|.200
|2
___
Hillsboro 9, Everett 2
Tri-City 7, Salem-Keizer 4
Spokane 7, Boise 6
Vancouver 6, Eugene 3
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.