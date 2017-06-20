Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Northwest League

Northwest League

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 2:32 am < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Padres) 4 1 .800
Spokane (Rangers) 3 2 .600 1
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 3 2 .600 1
Everett (Mariners) 2 3 .400 2
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 3 2 .600
Boise (Rockies) 2 3 .400 1
Eugene (Cubs) 2 3 .400 1
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 1 4 .200 2

___

Monday’s Games

Hillsboro 9, Everett 2

Tri-City 7, Salem-Keizer 4

Spokane 7, Boise 6

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Vancouver 6, Eugene 3

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Northwest League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.