Northwest League

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 2:32 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Padres) 5 1 .833
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 4 2 .667 1
Spokane (Rangers) 3 3 .500 2
Everett (Mariners) 2 4 .333 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 4 2 .667
Boise (Rockies) 3 3 .500 1
Eugene (Cubs) 2 4 .333 2
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 1 5 .167 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise 7, Eugene 6, 10 innings

Vancouver 7, Everett 1

Hillsboro 7, Salem-Keizer 6, 12 innings

Tri-City 10, Spokane 0

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

