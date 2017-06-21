Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Padres)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Spokane (Rangers)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Everett (Mariners)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Boise (Rockies)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Eugene (Cubs)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|1
|5
|.167
|3
___
Boise 7, Eugene 6, 10 innings
Vancouver 7, Everett 1
Hillsboro 7, Salem-Keizer 6, 12 innings
Tri-City 10, Spokane 0
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.