Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Padres)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Spokane (Rangers)
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Everett (Mariners)
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Boise (Rockies)
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Eugene (Cubs)
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|3
|5
|.375
|1
___
Boise at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Boise at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Boise at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.