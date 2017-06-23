Sports Listen

Northwest League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Padres) 7 1 .875
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 5 3 .625 2
Spokane (Rangers) 3 5 .375 4
Everett (Mariners) 3 5 .375 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Boise (Rockies) 4 4 .500
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 4 4 .500
Eugene (Cubs) 3 5 .375 1
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 3 5 .375 1

___

Friday’s Games

Boise at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boise at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Boise at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

