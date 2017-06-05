Sports Listen

NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 2:18 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through June 4, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Classic Empire (17) C 4-1-1-1 351 1
2. Always Dreaming (14) C 5-4-0-0 332 2
3. Cloud Computing (3) C 4-2-1-1 302 3
4. Lookin at Lee C 5-0-1-2 206 4
5. Battle of Midway C 5-2-1-2 143 5
6. Irish War Cry C 4-2-0-0 121 6
7. Unique Bella (1) F 3-3-0-0 90 7
8. McCraken C 3-1-0-1 90 8
9. Mastery (2) C 1-1-0-0 73 9
10. Practical Joke C 3-0-2-0 65 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Senior Investment 64, Abel Tasman 52, Gunnevera 36, Lady Aurelia-1 33, Gormley 33, Tapwrit 32, Timeline 21, Epicharis 11, Paradise Woods 8, Oscar Performance 7, Girvin 7, Miss Sky Warrior 4, Yoshida 3, No Mo Dough 3, Arklow 2, Wild Shot 1.

