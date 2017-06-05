NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through June 4. Rankings based on he votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Arrogate (38) 4-C 2-2-0-0 380 1 2. Gun Runner 4-C 2-1-1-0 317 2 3. Shaman Ghost 5-H 3-2-1-0 285 3 4. Songbird 4-F 0-0-0-0 190 4 5. Stellar Wind 5-M 2-2-0-0 190 5 6. Lady Eli 5-M 2-1-1-0 122 6 7. Neolithic 4-C 2-0-0-2 81 8 8. Mind Your Biscuits 4-C 2-1-1-0 80 7 9. Connect 4-C 1-1-0-0 54 9 10. Whitmore 4-G 4-4-0-0 54 NR

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Vale Dori 51, Cupid 36, Bal a Bali 30, Always Dreaming 26, Classic Empire 21, Divisidero 21, World Approval 15, Zhukova 15, Honorable Duty 12, Hoppertunity 12, Lady Aurelia 11, Dickinson 11, Paulassilverlining 9, Unique Bella 8, Miss Temple City 8, Danzing Candy 7, Drefong 7, Bird Song 6, Keen Ice 4, Collected 4, Tu Brutus 4, Sharp Azteca 4, Awesome Slew 3, Midnight Storm 3, Mastery 3, Abel Tasman 2, Green Grotto 2, Sea Calisi 1.