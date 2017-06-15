Sports Listen

Nuggets promote Connelly, Karnisovas

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 6:40 pm < a min read
DENVER (AP) — Nuggets President Josh Kroenke has promoted assistant general manager Arturas Karnisovas to general manager and bumped Tim Connelly up to a new role as the team’s president of basketball operations.

Karnisovas was a finalist for the Milwaukee Bucks’ GM job this month and for the Brooklyn Nets’ GM job last year.

Karnisovas and Connelly both joined the franchise in 2013 and have worked together to build a young core of players that includes Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Juancho Hernangomez.

Before coming to Denver, Karnisovas spent five years with the Houston Rockets and four years at NBA headquarters.

He played at Seton Hall from 1990-94 and helped Lithuania win bronze medals at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

