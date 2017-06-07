Sports Listen

Ogwumike’s 1st double-double of season leads Sparks past Sky

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:02 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles was just 4-of-16 shooting in the third quarter, but scored on its first three possessions of the fourth for a 62-53 lead. Chicago got within 67-62, but Alana Beard’s back-door cut for a layup and Chelsea Gray’s basket in traffic made it a nine-point lead with 2:13 to go.

Beard finished with 18 points and Candace Parker added 12 for Los Angeles (4-2), which remained unbeaten at home. Ogwumike was just 5 of 17 from the floor, but made nine of Los Angeles’ 31 free throws.

The Sparks forced 18 turnovers. Courtney Vandersloot scored 13 points and Allie Quigley added 12 for Chicago (1-7). Cappie Pondexter struggled on 2-of-11 shooting for eight points.

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-4

