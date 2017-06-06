Sports Listen

Oklahoma defends softball title with 5-4 win over Florida

By CLIFF BRUNT June 6, 2017 11:03 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shay Knighten hit a three-run double in the second inning and Oklahoma defended its NCAA softball title with a 5-4 win over Florida on Tuesday night.

Knighten, who hit a three-run homer in the 17th inning to help win Game 1 on Monday, was selected the World Series’ Most Outstanding Player.

The Sooners (61-9) took both games from Florida in the best-of-three series to earn their third NCAA title in five years.

Oklahoma freshman Mariah Lopez (18-1) got the win in relief of Paige Parker. Paige Lowary stepped in and retired Florida in order in the seventh.

Florida pitcher Kelly Barnhill, USA Softball’s National Collegiate Player of the Year, did not play. Florida coach Tim Walton went with No. 3 pitcher Alesia Ocasio (8-2), and she got the loss. Delaney Gourley was solid in relief for the Gators (58-10).

Oklahoma had just one senior in its lineup and has no senior pitchers.

