Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield won’t miss games after arrest

By CLIFF BRUNT June 15, 2017 3:18 pm < a min read
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t miss any game time after his arrest in February.

The school will require Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, to do 35 hours of community service and participate in an alcohol education program. He will be eligible to play in the opener at home Sept. 2 against UTEP. The school made the announcement Thursday.

Police video shows Mayfield walking, then trying to run away from police before being tackled by an officer following an altercation in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Mayfield pleaded not guilty in April. Fayetteville District Court records show the case was scheduled for a plea bargain session Wednesday, but no disposition had been filed in the case as of midday Thursday. Fayetteville City Prosecutor Brian Thomas was out of the office and unavailable for comment.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

