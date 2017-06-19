Sports Listen

Oklahoma safety Sunderland suspended indefinitely

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:19 pm < a min read
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has suspended junior safety Will Sunderland indefinitely.

The school made the announcement Monday.

The Midwest City, Oklahoma, native played in eight games last season and had 15 tackles, one interception and a pass breakup. His freshman year, he played in eight games and had three tackles. He was expected to have a more significant role this season.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

