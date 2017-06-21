Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Olympic stars Phelps, Biles…

Olympic stars Phelps, Biles among finalists for ESPY Awards

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 4:12 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook are among the finalists for best male athlete at the ESPY Awards.

Tennis star Serena Williams and gymnast Simone Biles are two of the finalists for best female athlete.

National League MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who both led their teams to championships, are the other finalists for best male athlete. Swimmer Katie Ledecky and Candace Parker of the WNBA champion LA Sparks are the other female nominees.

The Cubs, who won the World Series for the first time since 1908, are a nominee for best team. U.S. soccer midfielder Christian Pulisic and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are finalists for best breakthrough athlete.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The 25th ESPY Awards will be hosted by Peyton Manning on July 12 on ABC.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Olympic stars Phelps, Biles…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives Excellence in Public Service award

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.