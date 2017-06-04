Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Opening races of America's…

Opening races of America’s Cup challenger series postponed

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 3:30 pm < a min read
Share

The opening races in the America’s Cup challenger semifinals on Bermuda’s Great Sound were postponed Sunday because the wind didn’t reach the required six knots for the foiling 50-foot catamarans to race in.

Regatta director Iain Murray says the forecast looks better for Monday.

Two races are scheduled in each of the matchups, between Emirates Team New Zealand and Britain’s Land Rover BAR, and Sweden’s Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan.

The winners of the best-of-nine series will meet for the right to face two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the America’s Cup match beginning June 17.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Opening races of America's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.