Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oracle beats Kiwis to…

Oracle beats Kiwis to earn America’s Cup match bonus point

By BERNIE WILSON June 3, 2017 2:00 pm < a min read
Share

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA sailed a masterful race on Bermuda’s Great Sound to beat Emirates Team New Zealand on Saturday and earn a bonus point in the 35th America’s Cup match that starts in two weeks.

In a rematch of 2013 America’s Cup contestants, Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill forced Team New Zealand’s Peter Burling into a penalty at the start and led at every mark to win by 29 seconds.

Tactician Tom Slingsby told his crewmates after the finish. “We just won a race in the Cup, boys. Good work.”

Oracle Team USA, owned by software billionaire Larry Ellison, will have a 1-0 lead at the start of the first-to-seven America’s Cup match starting June 17.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Team New Zealand still holds the top seed in the challenger semifinals, which start Sunday.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oracle beats Kiwis to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.