Oregon St beats Vandy 9-2 for College World Series berth

By ANNE M. PETERSON June 11, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — KJ Harrison hit his second three-run homer in two games and Oregon State advanced to the College World Series with a 9-2 super regional victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

The Beavers won the opener of the best-of-three series 8-4 on Friday, a day after reports surfaced that the Beavers’ top pitcher pleaded guilty to a molestation charge as a teenager.

The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2s0uFD8) detailed the molestation case against left-hander Luke Heimlich when he was 15. Shortly before Friday’s game, Heimlich’s attorney said the junior had asked to be excused from playing.

Bryce Fehmel (5-2) started Saturday’s game for the Beavers (54-4), who won back-to-back World Series titles in 2006 and 2007.

Vanderbilt (36-24-1) started 6-foot-4 right-hander Kyle Wright (5-6), who could be the first-overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

