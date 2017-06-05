Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oregon State claims regional…

Oregon State claims regional with 8-1 win over Yale

By ANNE M. PETERSON June 5, 2017 1:42 am < a min read
Share

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Gretler hit a three-run home run in the third inning and No. 1 national seed Oregon State went onto to win the Corvallis Regional with an 8-1 victory over Yale on Sunday night.

It was the 19th straight win for the Beavers (51-4), who will face the winner of the Clemson Regional.

Alex Stiegler hit an RBI double in the first inning to give Yale (34-17) the early lead. Earlier in the day Stiegler went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs to lead the Bulldogs to a 9-5 victory over Holy Cross and stay alive in the double-elimination regional.

Steven Kwan scored on Trevor Larnach’s fielder’s choice grounder in the bottom of the first to even the score. Two Yale errors allowed a pair of Oregon State runs in the bottom of the third inning before Gretler’s home run.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Nick Madrigal had four base-hit bunts in the game. Brandon Eisert (5-0) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oregon State claims regional…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.